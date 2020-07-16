James Hambro & Partners Has $81.77 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

James Hambro & Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,846 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 12.7% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 31,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $208.35 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.48 and its 200 day moving average is $174.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,570.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

