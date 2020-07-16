Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,007,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $4,477,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 72,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

