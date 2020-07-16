Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $222,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $208.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,570.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

