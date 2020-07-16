$185.68 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post $185.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.40 million and the lowest is $180.50 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $188.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $755.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.30 million to $777.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $740.32 million, with estimates ranging from $732.60 million to $753.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $12.45 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, COO Mark G. Sander bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,666.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $268,560. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

