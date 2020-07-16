Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,940,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

