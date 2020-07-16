Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post sales of $151.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $142.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $648.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $676.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $678.78 million, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $710.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,096,000 after purchasing an additional 328,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 109,522 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2,763.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,954 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

