$219.50 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post sales of $219.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.60 million to $230.40 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $205.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $148,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,520 shares in the company, valued at $231,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,534 shares of company stock worth $1,655,679. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

