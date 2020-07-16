RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to report $262.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.90 million. RingCentral reported sales of $215.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $242.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.92.

RNG stock opened at $262.58 on Thursday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $299.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.40 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total transaction of $1,901,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,832,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $6,209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares in the company, valued at $65,906,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,847 shares of company stock worth $37,155,588 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

