$154.09 Million in Sales Expected for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to post sales of $154.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.30 million and the highest is $164.30 million. HMS reported sales of $168.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full year sales of $694.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $698.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $739.02 million, with estimates ranging from $728.40 million to $748.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.32 million. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HMSY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.56.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in HMS by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,503,000 after buying an additional 1,489,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HMS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,047,000 after buying an additional 266,102 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in HMS by 3,290.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,243,000 after buying an additional 2,390,466 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in HMS by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,958,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,496,000 after buying an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in HMS by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,706,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,128,000 after buying an additional 234,520 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMSY stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. HMS has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

