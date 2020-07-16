$147.50 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to announce sales of $147.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.50 million and the highest is $156.00 million. First Financial Bancorp posted sales of $156.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year sales of $603.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $581.20 million to $634.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $585.07 million, with estimates ranging from $571.70 million to $606.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

