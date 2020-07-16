Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 1,595 ($19.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 15.87 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,350 ($28.92). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,590.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,758.73.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($20.31), for a total value of £57,865.50 ($71,210.31).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

