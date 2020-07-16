Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.90 Million

Analysts predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce sales of $58.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the highest is $59.80 million. Radware posted sales of $60.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $250.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $255.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $281.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 8.29%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDWR. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. Radware has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Radware by 16.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Radware by 71.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

