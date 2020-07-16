Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.58, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,776,342 shares in the company, valued at $787,949,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CACC opened at $430.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.41. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $499.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 28.62 and a current ratio of 28.62.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($8.43). The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.7% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

