Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce sales of $20.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.63 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $2.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 620.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 million to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.98 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,059.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.76.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.36.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 1,412,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 175.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 108.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

