Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce $69.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.85 million to $72.10 million. Harmonic posted sales of $84.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $334.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.86 million to $346.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $412.59 million, with estimates ranging from $385.10 million to $460.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $465.52 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

