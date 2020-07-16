Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Hold

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $353,567.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.