Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) PT Lowered to $7.00

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Benchmark from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. Consol Energy has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.91.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Consol Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Consol Energy by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in Consol Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Consol Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Consol Energy by 60.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

