Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) PT Raised to $0.70

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.71.

Shares of BTE opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.22. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $250.99 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 148.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. Analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Baytex Energy by 203.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,957,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,567,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 641,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 212,612 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 328.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,937,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,275 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,060,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 322,294 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

