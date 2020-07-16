Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Hold

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $210,483.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,016.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,755 shares of company stock valued at $329,084. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 454.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

