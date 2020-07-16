BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut BBX Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

BBX opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. BBX Capital has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $204.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. BBX Capital had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, analysts predict that BBX Capital will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BBX Capital by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BBX Capital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BBX Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in BBX Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BBX Capital by 52.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

