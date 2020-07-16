Credit Suisse Group Increases Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $14.50

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.30 to $15.90 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.