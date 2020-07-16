Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 60,624 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 90,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 53,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 542,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,131,000 after buying an additional 249,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $38.74 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

