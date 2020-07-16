Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Five Below worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,303,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Five Below by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $10,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Five Below from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

FIVE stock opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $137.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

