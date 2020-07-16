Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 133.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,822 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77.

