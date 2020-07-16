Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 155,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 23.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after buying an additional 703,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,584 shares of company stock worth $2,384,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.25 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

