Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 963.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 176.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

