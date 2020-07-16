Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,271 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 8.55% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 150,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $52.58.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 60,624 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 60,624 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Five Below Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Five Below Inc
Global X US Preferred ETF Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Global X US Preferred ETF Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twitter Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twitter Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report