Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,271 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 8.55% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 150,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $52.58.

