Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

SCHR opened at $58.72 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $59.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 60,624 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 60,624 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Five Below Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Five Below Inc
Global X US Preferred ETF Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Global X US Preferred ETF Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twitter Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twitter Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report