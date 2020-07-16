Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

SCHR opened at $58.72 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $59.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

