WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of WP Carey worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $68.24 on Thursday. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.042 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

