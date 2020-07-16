Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.60 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,907,000 after buying an additional 104,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,121,000 after buying an additional 2,685,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 56,812 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,955,000 after buying an additional 504,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,718,000 after buying an additional 111,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $203.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

