Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Jul 16th, 2020

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 100.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth $135,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERI opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

