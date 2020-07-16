Brokers Issue Forecasts for J M Smucker Co’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE SJM opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.97.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,273. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,490,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in J M Smucker by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 485,344 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,108,000 after buying an additional 332,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in J M Smucker by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after buying an additional 320,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,976,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.