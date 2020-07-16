Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report sales of $247.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.00 million. Bancorpsouth Bank reported sales of $226.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $989.80 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $983.18 million, with estimates ranging from $958.90 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

BXS stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 171,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,225,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,043,000 after buying an additional 96,162 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

