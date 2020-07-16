Lancashire (LON:LRE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $711.22

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $711.22 and traded as high as $821.00. Lancashire shares last traded at $820.00, with a volume of 458,526 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.69) price target (up previously from GBX 870 ($10.71)) on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 914 ($11.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.92) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 804 ($9.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 786.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 711.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10.

Lancashire Company Profile (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

