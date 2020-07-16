Marinus Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,853 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 531% compared to the typical volume of 452 call options.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 220,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 301,788 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,202,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,097,461 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNS opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

