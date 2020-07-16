Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBI stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

