Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Down 23.5%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) shares dropped 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 2,289,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 656,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

CFW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $20.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.42) by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$305.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

