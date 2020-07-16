Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.16

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and traded as low as $20.03. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 31,200 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

