Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading Down 26.3%

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) was down 26.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 3,557,881 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 614% from the average daily volume of 498,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCU shares. National Bank Financial set a C$0.25 price objective on Nevada Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.