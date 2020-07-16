National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.98

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.97. National shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 3,200 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.12.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.53 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel Asher bought 21,600 shares of National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 36,702 shares of company stock worth $67,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

National Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

