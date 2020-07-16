Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $639.38

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $639.38 and traded as low as $597.00. Sanne Group shares last traded at $616.00, with a volume of 61,452 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Liberum Capital downgraded Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 630 ($7.75) to GBX 610 ($7.51) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sanne Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 725 ($8.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on Sanne Group from GBX 675 ($8.31) to GBX 655 ($8.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sanne Group from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 673.33 ($8.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of $920.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 639.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 621.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

About Sanne Group (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

