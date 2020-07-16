Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ)’s stock price fell 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 120,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 176,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $37.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

