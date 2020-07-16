ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.22

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 40334571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,154.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $122,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 165.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 170,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 132.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

