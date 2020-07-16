GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Shares Down 8.4%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT)’s share price fell 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.53, 139,674 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 324,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.60 price objective on shares of GT Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $251.45 million and a P/E ratio of -15.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.35.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GT Gold Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About GT Gold (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

