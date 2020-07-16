Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 12.8%

Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO)’s stock price fell 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68, 729,219 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 219% from the average session volume of 228,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

About Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexoptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexoptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.