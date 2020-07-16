VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.74

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 65990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VWDRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.78.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

