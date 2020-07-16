BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.15

BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 180845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim downgraded BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.57.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BELLUS Health news, Director Pierre Larochelle bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$206,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,708.75. Also, insider Orbimed Advisors LLC sold 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$512,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,653,146.94.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

