Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.53

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.53 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 975075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27.

In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $126,686,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma stock. Brown University acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 381,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,534,000. Royalty Pharma accounts for approximately 13.7% of Brown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brown University owned approximately 0.06% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

