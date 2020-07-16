iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 151.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.48% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.93 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69.

