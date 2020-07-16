Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $938.36

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $938.36 and traded as low as $902.16. Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at $941.00, with a volume of 23,642 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 938.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 946.29.

In other news, insider Tina Soderlund-Boley acquired 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 974 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,847.14 ($12,118.07).

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

